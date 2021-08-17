STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held by BSF for illegally selling liquor to youths at India-Bangladesh border

The smugglers were held on Monday with liquor and beer worth Rs 22,382 in the border area of Nadia district, said the BSF.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:46 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three smugglers for illegally selling liquor to youths residing on the India-Bangladesh border, the BSF said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The troops of Border outpost Horandipur of BSF's 54th Batallion conducted a vehicle checking operation in its responsibility area based on information of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and apprehended the three smugglers along with various types of liquor and beer," said the BSF.

Apprehended smugglers have been identified as Pavitro Ghosh, 24, Swapan Biswas, 33, and Ashim Sarkar, 32-- all belong to Nadia district.

During the probe, Pavitro Ghosh revealed that he is the owner of kajoli wine shop located in Seemanagar and often sells liquor in the border village of Simulia, the BSF said.

"Today (August 16) Ghosh had come to give this liquor to Ashim Sarkar and Swapan Biswas. Biswas and Sarkar further revealed that they take liquor from Ghosh and sell it illegally in the border area."

The apprehended persons along with the seized items have been handed over to the Police Station Bhimpur for further legal proceedings, mentioned the BSF, which is responsible to guard the India-Bangladesh border and control illegal activities there.

"BSF troops always perform their duty cautiously with full alertness. The troops also keep an eye on the illegal activities taking place in the border area and are continuously arresting the smugglers involved in the sale and purchase of such illegal or contraband goods," the BSF added.  

