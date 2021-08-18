STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

The education department has given a green light to schools to begin offline classes for secondary and higher secondary divisions in both urban and rural areas. 

Published: 18th August 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

India and the world are facing a vaccine crunch since the second and third waves are rising faster than the inoculation rate.

Image for representation

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A health task force constituted by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday warned that the easing of Covid restrictions may trigger a third wave of the pandemic, if people fail to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. From Tuesday, malls, hotels, and other commercial establishments are allowed to operate till 10.00 pm across the state. The education department has given a green light to schools to begin offline classes for secondary and higher secondary divisions in both urban and rural areas. 

The task force said the easing of restrictions was essential to boost the economy, but it can lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases and help trigger a third wave of the pandemic.Dr Sanjay Oak, chief of the task force, said if the demand for oxygen goes beyond 700 metric tonnes per day and if 30,000 patients are either on oxygen support or ventilators, then the government will have to re-impose the curbs.

“We have to also closely monitor the growth and spread of the delta plus variant. In the second wave, the delta virus was there and that spread very speedily across the state and other parts of India,” Dr Oak said. In Maharashtra, a total of 76 cases of delta plus variant cases have been reported. There have also been five deaths linked to the variant. 

Dr Oak said the vaccines were manufactured before the advent of the delta plus variant and therefore it is not clear how much effectiveness the vaccines would have. “The vaccine was manufactured and produced before the rise of delta plus variant. Therefore, it is yet to check how much the vaccine is effective on delta plus variant,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
third wave coronavirus covid
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp