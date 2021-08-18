STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' invitation for third wave of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut

"The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' is an invitation for a third wave of COVID-19. The BJP is doing it deliberately," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Published: 18th August 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', being carried out by a number of Union ministers in various states, was an "invitation for a third wave of COVID-19".

Talking to reporters here, Raut said they have asked the BJP to have patience.

"The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' is an invitation for a third wave of COVID-19. The BJP is doing it deliberately," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Notably, newly-inducted Union ministers Bharti Pawar, Kapil Patil and Bhagwat Karad earlier this week embarked on 'Jan Ashirwad' yatras in different parts of Maharashtra to reach out to people and thank them for the BJP's win in elections in the recent past.

Asked about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray being ranked among top five CMs in the country in a survey conducted by a media organisation, Raut said, "The BJP is trying to discredit this opinion poll, because not a single BJP chief minister has made it to the top five in the country."

Why is no BJP CM in this list of top five? he asked.

Raut also reminded the BJP that when findings of such polls were in their favour, its party workers played 'dhols' and celebrated it.

"We will also have some fireworks," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said, and expressed confidence that Thackeray will become the top chief minister in the country in coming days.

On Thackeray being criticised for very little public appearances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Raut said, "What about other chief ministers who are in the top five (list of the survey)? Did they merely sit at home and still found themselves in the top five? CM Thackeray has been taking cautious steps to bring people out of the COVID-19 situation."

Thackeray has taken strong steps and his work has been lauded by court as well.

His work in the fields of education, development and infrastructure is recognised by everyone and the whole country is looking at it, Raut said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jan Ashirwad Yatra COVID third wave COVID 19 Maharashtra covid cases
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp