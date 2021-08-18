STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress concerned with welfare of only one family: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Published: 18th August 2021 12:19 AM

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE/DEWAS: In a swipe at the top Congress leadership, Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the opposition party is concerned with the welfare and progress of "only one family".

He was speaking at a gathering at Dewas after launching 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of his party from the Madhya Pradesh town.

"We know about development. We work for the welfare of the poor. On the other hand, Congress is engaged in the upliftment of only one family. This is the difference between the BJP and Congress," Scindia said.

Congress and other opposition parties throttled the democratic system by not allowing Parliament to function when important bills were scheduled for discussion during the monsoon session, he alleged.

"If opposition thinks that (prime minister Narendra) Modi will bow down before their injustice, then the people of the country and BJP will give a befitting reply to them".

"People will never forgive Congress for its behaviour in the Rajya Sabha," Scindia said.

Under Modi's leadership, the country is successfully curbing the spread of coronavirus, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Scindia said the much-awaited bill on Backward Classes Reservation (reinstating the power of identifying backward classes with the states) was passed in Parliament in the recent session.

"Why this was not done in the last 70 years," he asked.

Scindia, who quit the Congress last year and was made civil aviation minister in the recent cabinet expansion, landed at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport in the morning to embark on the three-day Yatra.

There were chaotic scenes as a large number of BJP workers turned up to welcome him.

He formally launched the yatra after performing puja on the banks of the Kshipra river at Dewas, a local BJP leader said, adding that a motorcade of about 1,000 vehicles was accompanying him.

A video surfaced on social media showing several cars parked at the exit of the airport, causing traffic snarls, and a man saying angrily that the crowds that gathered to welcome Scindia created problem for the public.

Speaking to reporters at Indore after his arrival, Scindia said he would try his best to take India forward in the civil aviation sector under prime minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He also thanked Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for his inclusion in the cabinet.

Scindia, who is visiting the Malwa-Nimar region for the first time after becoming a Union minister, attended various programes in Dewas and Shajapur.

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister and his supporter Tulsiram Silavat was among those who welcomed him at the airport.

Former Bhopal mayor and in-charge of Scindia's yatra Alok Sharma said he performed puja at the Kshipra river and launched the yatra.

At Dewas he also visited renowned classical vocalist late Kumar Gandharv's residence and paid his tributes.

Another newly-inducted Union minister from Madhya Pradesh, S P Singh Baghel, arrived at Datia on Monday and performed puja at the famous Peetambara Peeth shrine before embarking on Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Addressing a press conference in Gwalior, Baghel said prime minister Modi "gave identity" to MPs of SC, ST and OBC communities by inducting them in the cabinet.

"But the opposition parties did not even allow introduction of newly inducted minister in the House, defying democratic traditions," he said.

Virendra Khatik, another Union minister, will set out on Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Gwalior district on Wednesday, a BJP spokesperson said.

BJP Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia Jan Ashirwad Yatra
Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • kannan desikan
    It is a well known fact. But
    10 hours ago reply

  • chandraseakaran
    Shameless fellow. What a fall? Was singing praise of the Gandhis then. and now Modi and Shah. Does this fellow has any sense of shame? What is your politics man? No family. Only family. And nothing more. The congress party family
    11 hours ago reply

  • anthony
    What a turncoat Jhyotiraja Scindia is. He has shown that his royal blood has no meaning anymore and he will follow the cheap politics that the BJP is encouraging.
    11 hours ago reply
