STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court discharges Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case

Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was "an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years" and that it was a "great relief".

Published: 18th August 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel here. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel pronounced the order in a virtual hearing.

The detailed order is awaited. After the order was pronounced, Tharoor, who had joined the proceedings, thanked the judge and said "it was an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half year" and that the order was "a great relief".

Later he released a statement, saying that the justice has been done, which will allow everyone in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace. "In our justice system, the process is all too often the punishment. Nevertheless, the fact that justice has been done, at last, will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace," Tharoor said in the statement released on Twitter.

He said that Wednesday's order brings a significant conclusion to the "long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of my late wife Sunanda". "I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated," the former Union minister said.

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including under Section 306 (abetment of suicide), Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, had told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pahwa had sought Tharoor's discharge in the case, saying there was no evidence against him to prove the offence. He had earlier told the court that the family and friends of Pushkar have maintained that she couldn't have died by suicide, and there cannot be abetment charge on this ground.

The maximum punishment for the offence is 10 years of imprisonment. Pahwa had earlier claimed that post mortem and other medical reports established that it was neither a suicide nor homicide. After the pronouncement of the order, Pahwa said that the charges levelled by the police for abetment to suicide and cruelty were absurd and preposterous.

He said that even the most essential ingredients of the offences were not present in this case.

All the reports of various medical boards including Psychological Autopsy Reports exonerated Tharoor from the charges of homicide or suicide, he said, adding that the charge sheet was filed without any basis.

Advocate Gaurav Gupta, also representing Tharoor, pointed out that there was no complaint by anyone for harassment or abetment to suicide by any of the family members or friends of Sunanda Pushkar. "I am happy that at last after seven years Justice has prevailed and he has been honourably discharged from all the charges made by Delhi Police against him," Pahwa said.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time. Tharoor was charged under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) as well as 306 of the Indian Penal Code by Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case.

Tharoor was granted anticipatory bail in the matter by a Sessions court on July 5, 2018.

Following that order, a magisterial court converted the anticipatory bail into regular bail after he appeared before it on July 7 in pursuance to the summons issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Sunanda Pushkar death case Sunanda Pushkar
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • anthony
    A Big relief for Shashi Tharoor and a huge setback for the BJP as it tried desperately to implicate him.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp