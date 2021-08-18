STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Domestic violence ground for pregnancy termination, says HC; allows woman to abort 23-week-old foetus

The current Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act does not permit termination of a pregnancy beyond 20 weeks, unless it poses health risks for the foetus and the mother.

Published: 18th August 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion, Pregnancy

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has allowed a woman to abort her 23-week-old healthy foetus, while observing that domestic violence has an effect on a woman's mental health and the same can be a valid ground for medically terminating her pregnancy.

The judgement was passed by a bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Madhav Jamdar on August 3 and a copy of it was made available on Tuesday.

The HC in its order also referred to the reproductive rights of women, as envisaged by the WHO.

The 22-year-old woman, a victim of domestic violence, had been examined by a panel of experts at the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai.

The panel held that while her foetus was healthy and had no abnormalities, the woman had undergone much mental trauma and continuation of the pregnancy would add to such trauma.

In her plea, the woman told the HC that she and her husband were getting divorced and she did not wish to continue with the pregnancy.

The current Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act does not permit termination of a pregnancy beyond 20 weeks, unless it poses health risks for the foetus and the mother.

However, various apellatte courts as well as the Bombay HC have batted for women's mental health on several previous occasions and permitted termination of a pregnancy beyond 20 weeks, if it poses a risk to a woman's mental health and if a medical panel so advises.

An amendment to the Act, which is yet to be implemented, extends the time frame to 24 weeks.

In the present case, the HC said, "If contraception failure leading to pregnancy can be presumed to constitute grave injury to the mental health of the pregnant woman, can it be said that a pregnant woman suffering from domestic violence would not face grave injury to her mental health if pregnancy is allowed to continue in the face of continuing domestic violence with a grim foreseeable future?" Referring to the reproductive rights of women as envisaged by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the bench said,

"The core issue is the control a woman has or exercises over her own body and reproductive choice. Control over reproduction is a basic need and a basic right of all women. Linked as it is to women's health and social status, it is from the perspective of poor women or women of rural areas that this right can be best understood."

The HC further said, "Rape is an instance of extreme violence committee on a woman. Domestic violence is also a violence committee on a woman, though the degree might be lesser."

It noted that the petitioner had said in her plea that in the event the child was born, she would not receive requisite financial and emotional support from her husband.

"In such circumstances, we are of the view that declining permission to the petitioner will tantamount to compelling her to continue with her pregnancy, which in the circumstances will not only become extremely burdensome and oppressive on her, but has the potential to cause grave injury to her mental health," the high court said.

The bench permitted the petitioner woman to undergo termination of the pregnancy at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic Violence pregnancy termination Abortion
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp