India has administered more than 56.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses: Centre

Published: 18th August 2021 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R)

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has administered more than 56.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 48 lakh (48,81,588) doses have been administered on Wednesday as per the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 25,93,571 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 5,77,183 doses as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 20,80,43,061 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and total 1,72,81,211 have received their second dose since the start of phase 3 of the vaccination drive.

As on day 215 of the vaccination drive on Wednesday, total 48,81,588 vaccine doses were given.

For first dose, 35,85,420 beneficiaries were vaccinated and 12,96,168 beneficiaries received second dose as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

More than 57.88 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, and another 18,62,530 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 55,11,64,635 doses (as per data available at 8 am).

More than 94 lakh balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry stated.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.

