STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir DGP orders action against police thrashing journalists during Muharram procession

Police on Tuesday lathi-charged and thrashed a group of journalists covering a Muharram procession here, evoking criticism from various quarters.

Published: 18th August 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel detain a devotee during a Muharram procession, in Srinagar on Monday. (Photo | ANI)

Police personnel detain a devotee during a Muharram procession, in Srinagar on Monday. (Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after police beat up journalists who were covering a Muharram procession in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday directed SSP Srinagar to take immediate action against the erring police officer.

Singh has taken a serious view against the undesirable behaviour with some media persons in Srinagar, read a tweet from the J&K police handle.

The policemen had used force against the media persons while they were covering the 8th Muharram procession of Shia mourners near Fly Over at Jehangir Chowk Srinagar on Tuesday.

A photojournalist, Sajad Hameed, alleged that his camera lens was broken by police while he was performing his professional duties.

Videos of policemen beating up scribes while covering the procession had gone viral on social media and evoked strong condemnation from Kashmir-based media organisations including the Kashmir Press Club and Kashmir Press Photographers Association.

The Kashmir Press Club said cops of Shergari Police Station beat the media men to the pulp without any provocation and demanded that authorities should take action against the concerned policemen.

The Club reiterated that the police authorities need to respect the freedom of the press as enshrined under the Constitution and ensure strict disciplinary action against those guilty. 

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the incident and tweeted, “Very unfortunate to see J&K police personnel mercilessly thrashing journalists in Srinagar. These people were simply doing their jobs - reporting the news. They don’t make the news & they don’t engineer events to create the story. I hope @OfficeOfLGJandK will ensure no repeat.”

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed aghast and tweeted: “Media is spending hours debating the human tragedy & unfolding crisis in Afghanistan but will they speak up for their own community in Kashmir who were beaten to pulp today by security forces for doing their job?”

Other mainstream political parties including the Peoples Conference and Apni Party have also condemned the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Muharram
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp