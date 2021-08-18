Jharkhand: Service of Para-teachers to be regularized on the lines of Bihar

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: School Education and Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahto said that services of Para teachers in Jharkhand would also be regularized on the lines of Bihar.

After a meeting with a delegation of Para teachers, Mahto claimed that the blue print of the manual will be prepared within a week under which, they will be paid salaries in spite of remunerations.

"We would move forward on the lines of Bihar Government rules while framing the service conditions of Para teachers. They will be made permanent and given salary on the lines of ‘Shiksha Mitra’ in Bihar," said the minister.

But they will have to fulfill the pre-condition of passing the limited assessment test, he added.

"Thos, who get through this, will be made permanent and will be given three attempts for passing the exam," said the minister. The focus of this government is to prepare the blueprint as soon as possible, he added.

The minister further added that the blueprint will be handed over to the Para teachers for review, if they have any objections, they can register with him.

The meeting concluded after two rounds and the first round remained controversial as the Para teachers demanded raise in their remuneration which was rejected by the department saying that the meeting was called for discussion on service manual, therefore, it would not be proper to discuss the issue.

Notably, Jharkhand has a total strength of 65,000 Para teachers and many of them are serving for last 20 years. They have been agitating since long for the regularization of their services and respectable remuneration for the last several years.