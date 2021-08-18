Land deal: Plaint against Ayodhya temple trust members, BJP MLA

By PTI

AYODHYA: Hanuman Garhi temple Mahant Dharam Das has filed a police complaint against members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a BJP MLA, alleging fraud in the purchase of government land.

Apart from all trust members and Gosaiganj BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari, Das complained against Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay's nephew Deep Narayan Upadhyay and Faizabad Sub-Registrar S B Singh, according to police.

Das has accused them of betraying people by misusing funds collected for the construction of the Ram temple.

In a video statement to reporters, he also demanded immediate sacking of trust member Champat Rai.

He further said the responsibility of running the shrine should be given to seers of Ayodhya, stressing the government should run the country and not the temple.

In his complaint, Das alleged that Deep Narayan Upadhyay purchased 676 sq metre land from Mahant Devendra Prasadacharya in February for Rs 20 lakh, which was further sold to the temple trust for Rs 2.5 crore.

The circle rate of the land is about Rs 35 lakhs, he said.

The Gosaiganj BJP MLA and trust member Anil Mishra were witnesses for the land deal with the temple trust, he said in the complaint.

When contacted, trust members refused to comment over the issue.

However, the incharge of the trust office here, Prakash Gupta, said if the nazul (government) land was involved in the deal then Das should have complained to government officials.

What is the meaning of going to police, he said, trashing allegations of corruption and adding that they bought the land and paid the amount.