STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Land deal: Plaint against Ayodhya temple trust members, BJP MLA

Hanuman Garhi temple Mahant Dharam Das has accused them of betraying people by misusing funds collected for the construction of the Ram temple.

Published: 18th August 2021 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram, in Ayodhya. (File| PTI)

By PTI

AYODHYA: Hanuman Garhi temple Mahant Dharam Das has filed a police complaint against members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a BJP MLA, alleging fraud in the purchase of government land.

Apart from all trust members and Gosaiganj BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari, Das complained against Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay's nephew Deep Narayan Upadhyay and Faizabad Sub-Registrar S B Singh, according to police.

Das has accused them of betraying people by misusing funds collected for the construction of the Ram temple.

In a video statement to reporters, he also demanded immediate sacking of trust member Champat Rai.

He further said the responsibility of running the shrine should be given to seers of Ayodhya, stressing the government should run the country and not the temple.

In his complaint, Das alleged that Deep Narayan Upadhyay purchased 676 sq metre land from Mahant Devendra Prasadacharya in February for Rs 20 lakh, which was further sold to the temple trust for Rs 2.5 crore.

The circle rate of the land is about Rs 35 lakhs, he said.

The Gosaiganj BJP MLA and trust member Anil Mishra were witnesses for the land deal with the temple trust, he said in the complaint.

When contacted, trust members refused to comment over the issue.

However, the incharge of the trust office here, Prakash Gupta, said if the nazul (government) land was involved in the deal then Das should have complained to government officials.

What is the meaning of going to police, he said, trashing allegations of corruption and adding that they bought the land and paid the amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanuman Garhi temple Mahant Dharam Das Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust BJP Indra Pratap Tiwari
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp