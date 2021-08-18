STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC

The single-judge bench of Justice Sharma denied the petitioners' request for police protection, who had said she was a victim of domestic violence after which she left her husband's house.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By ANI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has recently issued an order terming the live-in relationship between a man and a married woman "illicit".

In the order issued on August 12, the single-judge bench of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma also denied the petitioners' request for police protection, who had said she was a victim of domestic violence after which she left her husband's house.

The plea was filed by a 30-year-old married woman and a 27-year-old man from the Jhunjhunu district. During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners submitted that both the petitioners are adults and are consensually in a live-in relationship.

The petition said the woman is married but has been living separately because of physical abuse by her husband.

"It is clear from examining all the documents of both sides that petitioner number 1 is already married. She has not got a divorce but despite that, she is staying with petitioner number 2 in a live-in relationship. In such a scenario, the live-in relationship between the two comes under the category of an illicit relationship," says the order by the court.

While passing the order, Justice Sharma also cited a recent order of the Allahabad High Court, wherein it had rejected the request for police protection in a similar case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan High Court live in relationship high court live in relationship married woman Justice Satish Kumar Sharma Domestic abuse Rajasthan
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp