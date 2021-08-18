STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways reevaluating bidding process for Rs 30,000 crore private passenger trains: Officials

Winning bidders were to be provided a concession period of 35 years on a revenue basis model.

Published: 18th August 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The railways is reevaluating the ongoing bidding process for the Rs 30,000 crore private passenger trains after it failed to receive any interest from private players for its tender floated last year for the operation of such trains in 12 clusters, senior officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Of the 12 clusters put up for bidding, only three saw any bid at all, they said.

"The entire process of inviting tenders for the private passenger train operations is being re-evaluated. The present process bids may or may not be scrapped after the review is complete," an official said.

It was in July last year that the Ministry of Railways rolled out bids for private participation in passenger train operations in twelve clusters across the country.

The plan included 109 origin-destination pairs.

Winning bidders were to be provided a concession period of 35 years on a revenue basis model.

During the Request for Qualification (RFQ) last year, 16 private sector firms showed interest in the project.

GMR Highways Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte.Ltd, and CAF India Private Ltd were some of the major firms that evinced interest in the project.

This number significantly reduced in the recently held RFP stage (financial bidding) with only two bidders coming forward.

The bids were submitted by IRCTC and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd for three clusters, while all other bidders backed out, citing concession rules favouring the Indian Railways, sources said.

The officials indicated that the absence of a regulator, payment of haulage charges in addition to sharing revenue, and curbs on route flexibility are among the likely reasons that kept bidders away from the railways' ambitious plans.

The Indian Railways in July last year planned to introduce private trains on its network in phases, with the first dozen due to start running in the 2023-24 financial year and all 151 by 2027.

According to the Railway Ministry's projections, the transporter was supposed to select the companies that will run the private trains by April 2021; the first 12 were expected to start plying by 2023-24, followed by 45 more in FY 2024-25, the next 50 in FY 2025-26 and the last 44 by 2026-27.

Now, the sources said that the ministry has gone back to the drawing board to plan the modalities of the entire scheme from scratch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
railways Ministry of Railways Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd GMR Highways Ltd
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp