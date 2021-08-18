STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle on hold as CM Gehlot rejects Pilot camp's demand of six berths 

Though Congress leaders are claiming that ‘all is well’ in the state unit, the cabinet reshuffle has become a really tough exercise for the party. 

Published: 18th August 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The long-pending demands of Cabinet reshuffle and political appointments in Rajasthan have turned into a major headache for the Congress high command as the final formula for the move is yet to be decided. 

The reshuffling in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet was widely expected to happen by August 15. The delay has led to unease and restlessness in both Sachin Pilot and Gehlot camps. Though Congress leaders are claiming that ‘all is well’ in the state unit, the cabinet reshuffle has become a really tough exercise for the party. 

Sources say that the Pilot camp has asked for six ministers to be made from the faction. They said besides the three ministers, who were ousted during the Pilot-led revolt last year, Sachin Pilot has demanded a total of six cabinet berths for his loyal MLAs. However, Gehlot is unwilling to oblige and has given his consent for only three berths to the Pilot lobby. 

ALSO READ | Row as Rajasthan Congress chief accepts Savarkar as freedom fighter, BJP thrilled

Ever since the revolt last year when Pilot and his 18 loyal MLAs had stayed in Haryana for almost a month, the political uncertainty in Rajasthan has been continuing. Given the huge crisis, even the Congress High Command is wary of taking any step that may aggravate the tension between the Gehlot-Pilot camps. While the top leadership is keen to live up to the promises made to Sachin Pilot, it also does not wish to do anything that may anger Gehlot and his loyalists. As they search for a middle path, the entire exercise is getting delayed further.   

Currently, CM Gehlot is said to be not in favour of a major reshuffle in his cabinet. Sources say that major changes may not be seen in the first cabinet reshuffle and a maximum of three to five ministers can be inducted. A senior minister in the Gehlot cabinet, on condition of anonymity,  revealed: “Gehlot will decide the exact number of MLAs from the Pilot camp to be taken into the Cabinet. It's only Gehlow who will finalise the names of the MLAs to be given ministerial berths. The CM is a close confidante of the Gandhi family and the party is not at all keen to embarrass him in any way. The expansion/reshuffle is getting delayed because Gehlot is not in favour of accepting the unreasonable demands of the pilot camp.” 

Congress insiders say that the decision on cabinet expansion/reshuffle will soon be taken by the party High Command. Meanwhile, AICC general secretary The party incharge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken said that it is for the party high command to decide the date for the cabinet reshuffle. “Some may say it's too late, but it is our party’s strategy. Soon the decision of the high command will be known to everyone,” he said. 

Maken claimed that everything is under control and work on the issue is under process. As Rajasthan is a major state, regional and caste balance has also to be seen, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp