Sheena Bora murder: CBI tells court about closure of further probe

Bora, who was working in Mumbai, was allegedly killed by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive, and two others.

Published: 18th August 2021 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora murder case

Key accused in Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed a special court here about closure of further probe into the Sheena Bora murder case, which came to light in 2015, three years after the crime was committed.

Intimation regarding closure of further investigation into the high-profile case was filed by the CBI before special judge A S Sayyad.

Mukerjea is a key accused in the case.

Other accused in the case include former media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Bora was Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship.

The 24-year-old was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012 over a financial dispute, according to the prosecution.

Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

The matter came to light in 2015 following the arrest of Rai in another case and led to the arrest Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna.

Peter Mukerjea was also later arrested for allegedly being a part of the murder conspiracy.

He is currently out on bail, which was granted by the Bombay High Court.

Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea had got married in 2002, but later became estranged.

A family court in Mumbai granted them divorce in October 2019.

