STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trinamool slams Congress for marking August 18 as Netaji's 'death anniversary'

Seven decades have passed since Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose went missing on this date in 1945, with some historians suggesting that he might have died in a plane crash in Taiwan.

Published: 18th August 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (File photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The TMC on Wednesday objected to a statement issued by the Congress observing August 18 as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death anniversary and asked the grand old party to refrain from "hurting" the emotions of the Bengalis.

Seven decades have passed since Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose went missing on this date in 1945, with some historians suggesting that he might have died in a plane crash in Taiwan, and others claiming that he survived the accident and lived in hiding for the rest of his life.

The recurring demand by the freedom fighter's family to bring back his purported remains from a temple in Japan for DNA examination has not been met with thus far.

The Congress leadership tweeted a picture of Netaji with August 18, 1945 as the date of his demise.

"We pay tribute to the hero of Indian Independence Movement Shri Subhas Chandra Bose. A valiant freedom fighter, a defiant patriot and a proud son of India. His contribution to the nation will be remembered and honoured till the end of time," the party wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The TMC leadership, on its part, asserted that the grand old party should not make such sweeping remarks without any concrete proof.

"Strongly object to this tweet. This date of death is not proved. Both Congress and BJP govt didn't try to find out the real facts regarding the last moments of Netaji. Don't play with emotions of Bengal and India. First, prove the death. Publish the classified files." TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeted.

Later, while talking to reporters, Ghosh said such comments not just "hurt the sentiments of the Bengalis" but show disrespect towards the legacy of the valiant son of India.

On Tuesday, Surya Kumar Bose, the freedom fighter's grandnephew, issued a statement, making a fresh appeal to authorities to facilitate DNA testing of Netaji's purported ashes that have been interred in Japan's Renkoji temple, in an to attempt to put a lid on the controversies surrounding his "disappearance."

Since Independence, the central government formed three inquiry commissions to unravel the mystery surrounding Netaji's disappearance.

The Shah Nawaz Commission (1956) and Khosla Commission (1970), formed by the Congress governments, said that Bose died in an air crash.

The third one, the Mukherjee Commission (1999), formed by the BJP-led NDA government, rejected the plane crash theory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Trinamool Congress
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp