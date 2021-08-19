STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP sarpanch arrested for brandishing pistol at patrolling team in Kashmir

A joint patrol party of Army’s 1 Rashtria Rifles and police arrested two suspicious persons, who were on  a motorcycle.

Published: 19th August 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:


SRINAGAR: A BJP sarpanch along with one other person was arrested for brandishing his pistol at a patrolling team of security forces in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Wednesday evening. The duo was on a motorcycle bearing registration No PB-H-1118 and were coming from Khudwani when they were stopped by a joint patrol party of Army's 1 Rashtriya Rifles and the police. 

Identified as Aqib Shafi Badder, he showed his pistol to the patrolling team when they signalled to stop him and tried to escape from the area, a police spokersperson said. "A pistol, two magzines and 12 rounds were recovered from the duo. 

The other person was identified as Mohammed Amin Hajam, a resident of Anantnag. The security forces have registered an FIR under relevant sections of law against the duo. 

BJP district president Kulgam Abid Hussain Khan confirmed with the New Indian Express that sarpanch Aqib Shafi had joined the party about five months back.“However, unfortunately we had no information that he had been a stone pelter, an FIR stands registered against him and he was an Over Ground worker of militants,” he said.

Khan said police did not inform the party that he was a stone pelter and had received pellets in his left eye during security forces action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kulgam
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp