BRICS signs deal on cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing

The agreement was signed under India's BRICS Chairship, it was stated.

Published: 19th August 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

An informal BRICS Leaders' Meeting on the Margins of the G20 Summit

BRICS leaders came together for a joint picture. (File photo| Twitter/@MEAIndia)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) signed an agreement for cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The pact inked on Wednesday enables building a virtual constellation of specified remote sensing satellites of BRICS space agencies and their respective ground stations will receive the data, ISRO said.

"This will contribute in strengthening multilateral cooperation among BRICS space agencies in meeting the challenges faced by mankind, such as global climate change, major disasters and environmental protection," the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.

Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) & India's BRICS Sherpa, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, was present.

"#BRICS reached major landmark today with signing of Agr on BRICS Satellite Constellation by Heads of Space Agencies It will promote cooperation & use space data & applications for development & social objectives outlined in SDGs, providing benefit to citizens #BRICSIndia2021", Bhattacharyya tweeted.

Chairman of ISRO and Secretary in Department of Space, K Sivan, Administrator of China National Space Administration, Zhang Kejian, Chief Executive Officer of South African National Space Agency, Valanathan Munsami, President of Brazilian Space Agency, Carlos Augusto Teixeira de Moura, and Director General of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, signed the agreement.

