Calcutta HC order on West Bengal violence has given message that anarchy has no place: BJP

The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into grievous cases such as murder and rape in the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Published: 19th August 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lauding the Calcutta High Court order for a CBI probe into serious cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP said on Thursday that the court has given a strong message that anarchy has no place in any part of India and asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to introspect.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited the report of the National Human Rights Commission and the HC's order to say that people's complaints were not heard by the state police after violence broke out following the TMC's win in the assembly polls and that the state government allegedly provided protection to criminals.

Prima facie accused are from the Trinamool Congress, he alleged. The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into grievous cases such as murder and rape in the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal also ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all other offences related to the alleged post-poll violence. Bhatia said, "The high court has given a strong message. It should be a milestone as the court has made it clear that anarchy has no place in India."

Calling Banerjee a "failed CM", he alleged that her government did not ensure security of people and asked her to now stand with the law and discharge her constitutional obligations. The judiciary has shown that if a chief minister supports anarchist elements, then it will step in to secure people, he said.

Other opposition parties can learn from the BJP, he said, noting that the saffron party had been consistently raising the issue and its president JP Nadda had visited the victims of violence to underscore the party's commitment to justice for them.

TAGS
Calcutta High Court Mamata Banerjee CBI Bengal post poll violence Gaurav Bhatia
Comments

