Chennai corporation fines Indigo Airlines Rs 25,000 for giving single-use plastic to flyers

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Thursday fined Indigo Airlines an amount of Rs 25,000 for providing single-use plastic in flights to passengers.

This issue was brought to light by the Chennai Corporation’s Deputy Commissioner of Health Dr. Manish Narnaware. “I made multiple trips in their airlines and they continued to provide single-use plastic envelopes despite me raising the issue with them. Hence, I got their plastic tested with TNPCB and it violated the law,” he told The New Indian Express.

According to a notice, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Health and Solid Waste Management, Chennai Corporation, it is stated that Indigo Airlines was giving single-use plastic envelopes for face shields, triple-layered masks and sanitizers to all the passengers travelling in their flights.

“The same envelope was tested by the Tamil Nadu pollution control board on August 13 and as per the report, the plastic envelop had a thickness of 27 microns, which is the banned category as per the GO (MS) No 84, Environment and Forest (EC-2) Department,” the notice said.

It also breaches Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919, U/S 349, 28 A- which attracts a penalty for breach of by-laws. “The airlines must depots the fine at the treasury of Chennai Corporation within seven days of receipt of the notice and they are advised to use bio-degradable envelope instead of a single-use plastic envelope,” the notice added.

As a result, the civic body has fined them and has ordered payment within seven days of receiving the notice. “Indigo airlines are advised to use bio-degradable envelope instead of a single-use plastic envelope,” the notice highlighted.

TNIE reached to the airlines for a comment but could not get one.