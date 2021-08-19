STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Maharashtra has seven high-burden districts; less than 10 active cases in six districts

This information was revealed in a presentation made before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday.

Published: 19th August 2021 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Just seven districts, including Pune, account for bulk of the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, while half a dozen other districts have less than ten active cases currently.

This information was revealed in a presentation made before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday.

Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country, has 36 districts.

There is no active COVID-19 case in Nandurbar district as of now, while Dhule, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Wardha and Gondia districts have less than ten coronavirus patients under treatment, said an official.

Districts such as Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have less than 100 active cases of the infection.

Seven districts - Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Pune, Osmanabad, Solapur and Sindhudurg - have higher number of COVID-19 cases than others and account for most of the infections in the state, he said.

The state's weekly COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.44 per cent, the official said.

In the last few days, the coronavirus growth rate in Ratnagiri and Kolhapur districts was showing worrying trend, but now it has come down even below 2.44 per cent, he said.

Commenting on vaccination, the official said, "As many as 5.07 crore people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. More than 50 per cent of the population above 45 has been inoculated with at least one dose. The vaccination percentage for the 18-44 age group was 25 per cent, while 1.33 crore people in Maharashtra have been fully vaccinated so far, which is a record at national level," he said.

The state saw vaccination of 9.64 lakh people on August 14, which was a record in itself, he added.

As part of the state government's efforts to revive and support economic activities, several relaxations have been granted, but with COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Lockdown
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp