COVID-19: Online registration made mandatory for people visiting Himachal

The government, however, exempted certain categories of people from the provisions of this order.

Published: 19th August 2021

Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Online registration has again been made mandatory for the people visiting Himachal Pradesh.

"All inter-state movement to the state will be monitored through registration on COVID e-registration software" of the Himachal government, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said in an order on Wednesday.

They include daily or weekend commuters such as "industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers, project proponents, service providers, government officials and people visiting the state on medical grounds".

"Children below 18 years of age, if accompanied by parents or guardians with vaccination certificate for both doses or negative RTPCR/RAT reports too are exempted from e-registration," he added.

Similarly, all goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded and movement of goods or cargo for inland and exports are also exempted from any type of Covid restriction while entering or exiting the state, he added.

Earlier in an order on August 10, the state government had made negative COVID-19 report or full vaccination mandatory for all people intending to visit the hill state from August 13.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the state is fully geared to tackle a third wave of Covid and he urged people to participate in the vaccination drive against the disease.

Speaking at the Kangra Rest House, he said the state is in a good position to handle any emergency situation.

If there is a third wave, all arrangements have been made to tackle it effectively, Thakur said.

"The state government has launched the vaccination campaign at a large scale, and Himachal Pradesh is among the leading states in this campaign," he said.

He said effective steps are being taken to strengthen health services at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and other major health institutions of the state.

Almost 90 per cent people in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine, officials said on Wednesday.

"So far, 10,83,285 people have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine in the district, while 3,42,590 people have been given both the doses," Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said.

In the next four days, "it is our endeavour that not a single eligible person above 18 years of age should be left behind in the district," he said, adding that the aim is to vaccinate all with at least one dose.

"Almost 90 per cent of people in the district have been given with one dose," Jindal said.

He urged people who have not taken a single dose to get it done at the nearest centre by Saturday.

There have been 686 positive cases of Covid in the district in August so far and out of this 448 people were unvaccinated, 141 people had received their first dose and 97 people had received both doses, he said.

Jindal said that arrangements have been made to vaccinate people at the village level even without slot-booking so that no one faces any problem to participate in the vaccination campaign.

"The government and administration are taking effective steps to deal with Covid and the cooperation of the general public is highly required in this," Jindal said.

