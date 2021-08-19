STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC order dismissing plea to stop use of EVMs in elections challenged in Supreme Court

In his plea, advocate CR Jaya Sukin has claimed that voting through ballot papers is a more reliable and transparent method for electoral process of any country.

Published: 19th August 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order which dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission to stop the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) and revert to ballot papers in forthcoming polls in the country.

A division bench of the high court had on August 3 rejected the petition with a cost of Rs 10,000 saying it contained "baseless allegations".

In his plea filed in the apex court on Thursday against the high court order, advocate CR Jaya Sukin has claimed that voting through ballot papers is a more reliable and transparent method for electoral process of any country. "Serious doubts about safety, accuracy, reliability, and verification of elections through electronic machines are raised throughout the world," the plea said.

It said that some of the developed countries of the world do not rely on the technology of EVMs. In its order, the high court had said that from the arguments canvassed by the petitioner as well as the pleadings, it was evident that he has been unable to place any material on record detailing the working of the EVM or the alleged drawbacks.

"The petition has been filed merely on the basis of some news items without any further research on the issue. Nothing concrete has been pointed out to support the allegation that the EVMs can be manipulated," the high court had noted.

However, it had granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court in case, after a thorough research, he is in a position to substantiate the allegations with necessary material and documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi High Court Election Commission EVM EVM use Ballot papers
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp