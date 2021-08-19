STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to safeguard IAF's fighter jets

The IAF has started the process of induction of this technology after the completion of successful trials, a DRDO statement said Thursday.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Tejas aircraft

Tejas aircraft (File photo| Nagaraja Gadekal/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology, which is used to distract enemy's radar-guided missiles, to safeguard Indian Air Force fighter jets from enemy missiles.

The IAF has started the process of induction of this technology after the completion of successful trials, a DRDO statement said Thursday.

Two DRDO laboratories developed the "advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge - 118/I" and it has met the qualitative requirements of the IAF, the statement mentioned.

"The importance of this (advanced chaff) technology lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as decoy to deflect enemy's missiles for ensuring safety of the fighter aircraft," it stated.

The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the IAF, it noted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday lauded the DRDO, the IAF and the industry for indigenous development of this critical technology, terming it one more DRDO step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the strategic defence technologies, the statement mentioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp