STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt has to tell people there’s evacuation plan, says journalist Kanika Gupta

In this interview, Gupta tells about Kabul’s fall, the commotion, evacuation and  the distraught Afghans.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Government officials welcome Indian citizens upon their arrival from crisis-hit Afghanistan by Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft, at Jamnagar, Gujarat on Tuesday.

Government officials welcome Indian citizens upon their arrival from crisis-hit Afghanistan by Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft, at Jamnagar, Gujarat on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By C P Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Kanika Gupta was reporting from Kabul when the Taliban took over on August 15. An independent journalist who writes human stories from conflict zones, Kanika was airlifted in a special aircraft by the Indian government on Tuesday. In a telephonic interview, she tells TNIE about Kabul’s fall, the commotion, evacuation and  the distraught Afghans.

When did you think Kabul’s fall was imminent?

Sunday morning, we heard that Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, has fallen. It is not very far from Kabul. We kept getting updates. After a couple of hours, we heard the Taliban were within the city limits. When they reached places like Paghman, we knew they were basically inside the city. The news was declared on radio, triggering commotion. People started running in panic. It only took an hour or so for President Ghani to step down.

How did you all prepare?

I was scared. The Indian community I was in touch with were relatively calmer, based on assurances from the Taliban that none would be hurt. We were in touch with each other. I was trying to get in touch with the Embassy, but they were inundated with phone calls. They did not have an idea what to do and instructed us to stay put. At that point, officials did not have an evacuation plan. We were basically banding together as a community and figuring out what is the best to avoid panicking. As journalists, we put a lot of pressure on the Indian government to put us on an evacuation flight.

ALSO READ: Taliban asks India to finish infrastructure projects 

How helpful were the Indian authorities?

Ever since the evacuation process began and till I was brought back to India, officials were helpful and careful. For that part, I will commend them. But, my beef with the government was, I had to pull a lot of strings to get us there. Without that our evacuation would not have been possible. As of now, there are 500 civilians stuck in Afghanistan. Many of their passports are with their employers. This is crisis upon crisis.

Are you getting SOS requests?

I am flooded with calls. People are asking to somehow make the help reach them. I am asking for details and telling them I will do what I can. As a civilian journalist, I am trying to help as much as I can. But, the government is not responsive, at least till I left. At least, they have to tell people a plan is in place. This will give them confidence. Till the time I left, there was radio silence from the government, whose priority was to evacuate diplomats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanika Gupta Kabul Taliban Afghanistan evacuation plan India
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp