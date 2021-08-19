STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore seized near Guwahati, two arrested by Assam Police

A police cordon was set up near Jorabat outpost under Basistha Police station and during checking, 60 packets of heroin weighing about 660 grams packed in plastic soap cases were seized from a truck.

Published: 19th August 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Police officials with the seized consignment of drugs at Jorabat

Police officials with the seized consignment of drugs at Jorabat. (Photo| Twitter/ @himantabiswa)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Police arrested two persons and seized heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore from their possession at Jorabat in the outskirts of the city on Thursday, an officer said.

Acting on specific information regarding shipment of a drug consignment from Manipur, a police cordon was set up near Jorabat outpost under Basistha Police station and during checking, 60 packets of heroin weighing about 660 grams packed in plastic soap cases were seized from a truck, the officer said.

The driver of the vehicle and another person, both hailing from Thoubal district of Manipur were arrested in this connection, the police spokesperson said. A case has been registered in this connection at the Basistha police station and further investigations were on to determine the linkages, he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Kudos@assampolice as you continue to tighten the noose around drugs mafia. This morning, police intercepted an interstate consignment of drugs at Jorabat and seized 660 gms heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore in international market and arrested two so far.Good!".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Police Assam drugs seizure Jorabat Guwahati
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp