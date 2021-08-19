Heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore seized near Guwahati, two arrested by Assam Police

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Police arrested two persons and seized heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore from their possession at Jorabat in the outskirts of the city on Thursday, an officer said.

Acting on specific information regarding shipment of a drug consignment from Manipur, a police cordon was set up near Jorabat outpost under Basistha Police station and during checking, 60 packets of heroin weighing about 660 grams packed in plastic soap cases were seized from a truck, the officer said.

Heeding to your clarion call of making our beloved State drugs free, we are committed to dismantling all Drug Networks operating in the State. #WarOnDrugs is gaining ground day by day. https://t.co/zYdVfesp1l — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) August 19, 2021

The driver of the vehicle and another person, both hailing from Thoubal district of Manipur were arrested in this connection, the police spokesperson said. A case has been registered in this connection at the Basistha police station and further investigations were on to determine the linkages, he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Kudos@assampolice as you continue to tighten the noose around drugs mafia. This morning, police intercepted an interstate consignment of drugs at Jorabat and seized 660 gms heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore in international market and arrested two so far.Good!".