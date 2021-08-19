STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RJD chief Lalu's son Tej Pratap lashes out at party prez in Bihar, calls Akash Yadav's removal 'against the constitution of party'

Akash Yadav had recently put a poster at the party office in Patna in which the picture of Tejashwi Yadav- the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was missing

Published: 19th August 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Hours after the state president of RJD students wing Akash Yadav was replaced by Gagan Kumar by the party's state president Jagdanand Singh, Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav targetted Singh yet again on Wednesday, terming the removal of Akash Yadav against the Constitution of Party.

Akash Yadav is said to be closest to Tej Pratap Yadav and had recently put a poster at the party office in Patna in which the picture of Tejashwi Yadav- the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was missing.

The poster had created instant political euphoria within and outside the RJD promoting the party to remove the poster.

An RJD supporter had also blackened the face of Akash Yadav for daring to put up a poster without Tejashwi's photo.

On Wednesday, Jagdanand Singh went to the residence of former CM Rabri Devi, where he met with Tejashwi Yadav for half an hour. Singh returned to the party office and appointed Gagan Kumar to replace Akash Yadav as the state president of RJD students wing.

Responding against Akash Yadav's removal without notice, Tej Pratap Yadav in the late evening turned vocal. Taking to his official Twitter handle,Tej Pratap Yadav revolted against the removal.

"Without a notice, removal of any party office-bearer is against the Constitution of RJD", Tej Pratap Yadav taunted said targeting Jagdanand Singh.

He went further and accused Singh of taking such a step following the advice of a "Non-resident advisor".

This was not the first instance when the infighting within the RJD was displayed. Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav had lashed out at Jagdanand Singh comparing him to Hitler in working in the party. He had said that the post in the party was not the fiefdom to anyone. After Tej Pratap Yadav's outbursts, Jagdanand Singh didn't come to the party office for many days.

Singh was allegedly so annoyed at being compared to Hitler by Tej Pratap Yadav that he didn't come to unfurl the national flag on August 15 in the party office.

In Singh's absence, Tejashwi Yadav unfurled the national flag for the first time going beyond the party's tradition. Sources from the party said that factionalism within the party is brewing gradually.

JDU senior leader Niraj Kumar taking a jibe at RJD said that factionalism in the RJD is not now unknown to all and sundry.

"This is the party of a family for a family in particular. Infighting in RJD is growing and established now", Kumar mocked.

Tej Pratap Yadav is known for his outspoken habit and has always hogged media attention because of his controversial statements.

