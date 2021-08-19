STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

School fees amid pandemic: SC asks MP education department to compile details of compliance of HC order

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had also said in last year's November 4 order that there shall not be increment in fee for academic session 2020-21.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

Image of a classroom used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Director of School Education of Madhya Pradesh to compile details regarding compliance of directions given by the state high court last year that schools can recover only tuition fees from students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had also said in last year's November 4 order that there shall not be increment in fee for academic session 2020-21.

It had further stated that when the government declares pandemic is over and schools return to normal physical functioning, the district committee shall within 30 days from such declaration take decision on increment of fees for remaining period of the session.

The apex court, which was hearing pleas against the high court order, said the details received from the respective district committees regarding compliance of directions given to the schools shall be displayed on the official website of the education department of the state.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna said if the students of the academic year 2020-2021 have any grievance regarding non-compliance of directions given by the high court, they can make representation to the district level committee.

"We direct the Director, school education, of state of Madhya Pradesh to compile the details from the respective district committees about compliances made by the concerned schools within the concerned district and display that information on the official website of education department of the state of Madhya Pradesh," the bench said, adding the high court order pertained to academic session 2020-2021.

It said if the data displayed by the education department on the official website is discrepant in any manner, it would be open for the schools to bring that to the notice of the concerned authority.

During the arguments, advocate Mayank Kshirsagar, appearing for some of the petitioners who are parents, argued that the high court had said that schools can only charge tuition fee but there was no protection in case of non-payment of fee.

Kshirsagar claimed that some of the schools have clubbed other charges in the tuition fees.

"You have to ask your officers to ensure that order of the high court is implemented in letter and spirit," the bench told the counsel appearing for the state.

The high court had passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by parents, teachers or employees of unaided CBSE schools and others which emanated from the notifications issued last year by the Central Board of Secondary Education and school education department of Madhya Pradesh regarding payment of fee in private unaided schools amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown period during the pandemic.

It had also directed that salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff shall be regularly paid on the due date.

"In case if any reduced salary is paid, the reduction shall not be more than 20 per cent and arrears towards reduced amount shall be paid with the restoration of normalcy in six monthly equal installments," the high court had said.

It had said these directions were issued under the unprecedented situation and would be prevalent till the pandemic era and would not be treated as precedent in future with the restoration of normalcy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Director of School Education of Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp