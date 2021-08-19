STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Taliban takeover stops import of Afghan dry fruits to India, prices surge

Taliban has promised to not disrupt any trade activities on transit routes, but the situation is not clear yet, says a traders' leader.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Nuts and dry fruits on display at Khari Baoli market in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With the Taliban seizing control in Afghanistan, the import of dry fruits, onions, and apples has stopped from the war-ravaged country to India via the integrated check post (ICP) at the Attrai border. Thus, the prices of dry fruits have surged.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Anil Mehra, president of the Federation of Karyana and Dry Fruit Association said, "The dry fruit consignments from Afghanistan are not coming to India as of now as Taliban has taken control of Torkham and Chaman borders. Every year, dry fruit worth Rs 2,000 crore was imported by India from Afghanistan. About 80% of it is bought by Indian traders. We knew that the Taliban have promised to not disrupt any trade activities on transit routes. The situation will be clear in the next 15 days."

"Earlier, about 35 trucks used to come to the Wagah-Attari border every day from Afghanistan via Pakistan. The dry fruits in each truck would cost between Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh. Afghan almonds have now become expensive. Their prices have increased from Rs 850 to Rs 1,000 per kg, also prices of pista and fig have also gone up," he says.

Mehra says, "The old crop of almonds has hardly sold out and the new crop has arrived in the market. We expect a rise in prices as already it is increased by Rs 150 per kg. Once the trade resumes then only we will know about the actual price of new supply."

ALSO READ | Taliban takeover of Afghanistan may lead to spike in drugs inflow into Punjab

Another trader said that as the festive season is on its way, they are hoping that the situation will improve. "As dry fruits are perishable, there have been so far no arrangements for importing dry fruits via sea or air," he added.

Sources in the customs department said that it takes around a week for a truck to reach the ICP at Attari from Afghanistan. A few trucks came a couple of days ago but the number was very less. "There could be some problem as far as the documentation is concerned as the trucks carrying the valid papers from erstwhile Afghanistan government may not be recognised by the Taliban," said an official.

The trade at the ICP has been diminishing gradually since the Pulwama terror attack of 2019. Before the incident, the trade was worth Rs 2,767 crore which dipped to Rs 2,500 crore in 2020-21. India stopped trade with Pakistan after it abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan crisis Taliban takeover dry fruit import India-Afghanistan trade
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp