Those who never looked towards Ayodhya earlier are owning Lord Ram now: CM Yogi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While presenting the work and worth report of his government during the last four years in Assembly on Thursday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on opposition saying all those who found Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura as symbols of communalism were now in the race of owning Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

“Those who used to take umbrage in looking towards Ayodhya earlier and chanting and repeating Ram-Ram now,” said Yogi Adityanath while speaking during a discussion over Rs 7301.5 crore supplementary budget presented by UP government in Assembly on Wednesday.

Claiming that the policies of his government had changed the perception of the state and in terms of tourist inflow UP was at the top position, CM Yogi said that special stress was laid on the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura to make them prominent on the world tourist map.

“This could have done in previous regimes also but then the political masters heading the previous governments never looked at Ayodhya. Now they are in the race to own Lord Ram and Lord Krishna,” he added.

The CM said that before 2013, people (those in power) used to say that they would install the idols of Kansa in Brij region. “We have changed that mentality. They are now swearing their devotion to the deities,” he said.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya Ram temple to open for devotees by December 2023

CM Yogi came down heavily on the supporters of the Taliban. In an indirect attack on Samajwadi Party after its MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq equated Taliban with Indian freedom fighters, the CM said such faces who were supporting the Taliban without even giving a single thought to the plight of women and children of Afghanistan should be exposed. “Some persons are shamelessly backing Taliban and they should be exposed,” he said.

CM Yogi also made a big announcement that the land seized by his government by demolishing the mafia syndicates in the state would be used to construct dwellings for the deprived and downtrodden of the society.

“We have confiscated and demolished properties worth over Rs 1500 crore belonging to the mafia who had acquired it through illegal means. We are in the process of drawing a roadmap for constructing a residential facility for the homeless on these properties. This is our social justice,” said CM Yogi warning those who would back the mafia saying they would find a bulldozer behind them.

The CM claimed that the state had recovered a GST of Rs 21 lakh crore. UP has emerged as the number two economy and the most potential destination for investment in the country.

“The state government tried its best to save life and livelihood during the second wave of the pandemic but the opposition was not happy with it. Today the state has the capability of conducting 4 lakh corona tests daily. Over 7 crore tests have already been conducted in UP so far,” said the CM adding that his government did not let even a single starvation death happen during the pandemic owing to its free food grain distribution scheme.