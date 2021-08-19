STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Those who never looked towards Ayodhya earlier are owning Lord Ram now: CM Yogi

CM Yogi said that special stress was laid on the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura to make them prominent on the world tourist map.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While presenting the work and worth report of his government during the last four years in Assembly on Thursday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on opposition saying all those who found Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura as symbols of communalism were now in the race of owning Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

“Those who used to take umbrage in looking towards Ayodhya earlier and chanting and repeating Ram-Ram now,” said Yogi Adityanath while speaking during a discussion over Rs 7301.5 crore supplementary budget presented by UP government in Assembly on Wednesday.

Claiming that the policies of his government had changed the perception of the state and in terms of tourist inflow UP was at the top position, CM Yogi said that special stress was laid on the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura to make them prominent on the world tourist map.

“This could have done in previous regimes also but then the political masters heading the previous governments never looked at Ayodhya. Now they are in the race to own Lord Ram and Lord Krishna,” he added.

The CM said that before 2013, people (those in power) used to say that they would install the idols of Kansa in Brij region. “We have changed that mentality. They are now swearing their devotion to the deities,” he said.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya Ram temple to open for devotees by December 2023

CM Yogi came down heavily on the supporters of the Taliban. In an indirect attack on Samajwadi Party after its MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq equated Taliban with Indian freedom fighters, the CM said such faces who were supporting the Taliban without even giving a single thought to the plight of women and children of Afghanistan should be exposed. “Some persons are shamelessly backing Taliban and they should be exposed,” he said.

CM Yogi also made a big announcement that the land seized by his government by demolishing the mafia syndicates in the state would be used to construct dwellings for the deprived and downtrodden of the society.

“We have confiscated and demolished properties worth over Rs 1500 crore belonging to the mafia who had acquired it through illegal means. We are in the process of drawing a roadmap for constructing a residential facility for the homeless on these properties. This is our social justice,” said CM Yogi warning those who would back the mafia saying they would find a bulldozer behind them.

The CM claimed that the state had recovered a GST of Rs 21 lakh crore. UP has emerged as the number two economy and the most potential destination for investment in the country.

“The state government tried its best to save life and livelihood during the second wave of the pandemic but the opposition was not happy with it. Today the state has the capability of conducting 4 lakh corona tests daily. Over 7 crore tests have already been conducted in UP so far,” said the CM adding that his government did not let even a single starvation death happen during the pandemic owing to its free food grain distribution scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Lord Ram Ayodhya Ram temple Uttar Pradesh tourism
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp