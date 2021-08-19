STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly adjourned with no appointed date of resumption

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday had presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,301.52 crore to meet additional expenditure.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die on Thursday ahead of its scheduled conclusion on August 24. The House, whose first sitting was held on August 17, functioned only for three days.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit adjourned the Assembly sine die after the House passed the supplementary budget for 2021-22. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday had presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,301.52 crore to meet additional expenditure.

Replying to a debate over the supplementary budget, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the budget has been dedicated to the coronavirus warriors and the youth of the state. "Our government has decided that a fund worth Rs 3,000 crore will be formed for the youth," he said.

"One crore youth who are pursuing diploma, technical education, graduation and post-graduation courses will be given tablets and smartphones, and as per need, efforts will also be made to provide them with free digital access," the CM said.

He also told the Assembly that his government is mulling over giving an allowance to the youth for appearing for at least three competitive examinations. The youth of the state will now say with pride that they hail from UP, he claimed.

"This did not happen during the SP rule and the youth would rather say that he is from Delhi. Earlier, there were no investment in the state, false cases were registered against the youth but today UP is a riot-free state," Adityanath claimed.

Hitting out at the opposition, the UP chief minister said, "We like to light a bulb in the house of a poor while you like darkness (in their houses) and have done that work."

"Some people like to build a memorial of their own while others love to build a memorial to eminent personalities of the country. We have done work to build memorials to eminent personalities, warriors and beautify places of historic and spiritual interest. We have beautified the Vindhyavasini Dhaam," the CM said.

