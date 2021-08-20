STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

31.5 million hate speech posts removed in last quarter: Facebook

In a major crackdown on hate speeches and Covid-related misinformation, Facebook has claimed to have removed millions of posts in the June quarter.

Published: 20th August 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo

Representational Image. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a major crackdown on hate speeches and Covid-related misinformation, Facebook has claimed to have removed millions of posts in the June quarter. It said removal of such content has increased 15 times on Facebook and Instagram since it first began reporting these.

Facebook Vice-President Integrity Guy Rosen said in a blog post, “We removed 31.5 million pieces of hate speech content from Facebook, compared to 25.2 million in Q1 (March quarter), and 9.8 million from Instagram, up from 6.3 million in Q1...Prevalence of hate speech on Facebook continued to decrease for the third quarter in a row.”

The world’s largest social network had earlier said it aims to comply with India’s new IT rules. Statistics on the crackdown are part of Facebook’s Community Standards Enforcement Report for the second quarter of 2021. Rosen said in the second quarter, the prevalence of hate speech was 0.05 per cent, or 5 views per 10,000 views. This is down from 0.05-0.06 per cent or 5 to 6 views per 10,000 views in the first quarter of the year.

It removed over 3,000 accounts, pages, and groups for violating rules against spreading Covid and vaccine-related misinformation. “We displayed warnings on more than 190 million pieces of COVID-related content on Facebook that our third-party fact-checking partners rated as false, altered or missing context,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook hate speech
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp