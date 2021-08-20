31.5 million hate speech posts removed in last quarter: Facebook

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on hate speeches and Covid-related misinformation, Facebook has claimed to have removed millions of posts in the June quarter. It said removal of such content has increased 15 times on Facebook and Instagram since it first began reporting these.

Facebook Vice-President Integrity Guy Rosen said in a blog post, “We removed 31.5 million pieces of hate speech content from Facebook, compared to 25.2 million in Q1 (March quarter), and 9.8 million from Instagram, up from 6.3 million in Q1...Prevalence of hate speech on Facebook continued to decrease for the third quarter in a row.”

The world’s largest social network had earlier said it aims to comply with India’s new IT rules. Statistics on the crackdown are part of Facebook’s Community Standards Enforcement Report for the second quarter of 2021. Rosen said in the second quarter, the prevalence of hate speech was 0.05 per cent, or 5 views per 10,000 views. This is down from 0.05-0.06 per cent or 5 to 6 views per 10,000 views in the first quarter of the year.

It removed over 3,000 accounts, pages, and groups for violating rules against spreading Covid and vaccine-related misinformation. “We displayed warnings on more than 190 million pieces of COVID-related content on Facebook that our third-party fact-checking partners rated as false, altered or missing context,” it said.