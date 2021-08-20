Back home from Kabul via Dubai and London

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Sunil Thapa, an ex-Indian Army man who returned home in Dehradun from Afghanistan on Monday, feels the Taliban has been is somewhat ‘soft’ on foreigners. But anxiety, fear and uncertainty prevails in Kabul and other parts where many Indians are still stranded.

Thapa and a few others worked in the security division of the British Embassy in Kabul. They were sent home via Dubai and London. “I will never ever forget this five-day journey from Kabul to India. Though we left on August 14, we stayed in touch with other Indians who are stranded there. We lived in airports waiting rooms without adequate food and water,” said Thapa.

Bhupendra Singh, who accompanied Thapa during the journey, recalled, “We were taken to USA airbase from where we were sent to Dubai in a transport ship for goods. Then we were taken to London via flight and then after RTPCR tests we were sent to India. We couldn’t eat out of anxiety.”

More than 300 persons from Uttarakhand are said to be in Afghanistan waiting to be rescued. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised every possible help to bring them back. The state government has appealed to people to provide information of their relative/family members in Afghanistan. Information regarding this can be sent on the emergency number 112.