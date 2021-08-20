Chandigarh diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private schools in chandigarh want physical classes to resume for the younger students also.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Private schools seek resumption of physical classes
Private schools in chandigarh want physical classes to resume for the younger students also. The Independent School Association (ISA) has requested the Chandigarh administration to allow classes for younger students as across the world the schools are re-opening. The classes for young students should be allowed by the administration on a voluntary basis, they requested. Schools can be instructed to ensure that both the teaching and the non-teaching staff are vaccinated, and in case there is a spike in cases, the schools can be asked to shut down again.

Demolition waste management policy draft ready 
The Chandigarh Administration has finalised a draft on Chandigarh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy, 2021 for the proper management and processing of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the city. The main aim of the policy is to process 100% waste generated in the city and use it to make recycled items such as gravel and slabs, which can be used in construction of roads. Those reconstructing their houses would be levied C&D waste processing charges at the rate of Rs 176 per square metre per storey and Rs 22 per square metre for new construction at the time of approval of the building plan from the Estate Office or the Municipal Corporation.

Special drive on health of adolescent girls
The Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)  will launch a project for adolescent girls in September. Named ‘Development, validation and evaluation of the impact of implementation of E-counselling based macro-micronutrient and lifestyle intervention programme on PCOS related signs/symptoms in adolescent girls of Chandigarh’, it aims to address signs, symptoms of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and reach out to girls in 12-19 age group through e-counselling and a mobile application.

Panjab University raises DA of staff by 25%
The Panjab University has decided to enhance the dearness allowance (DA) of all its employees, which includes temporary, contractual, daily-wage and pensioners, from the present 164% to 189% with effect from July. A communication in this regard was issued by PU’s finance and development officer (FDO) to all heads of department and branches on Wednesday. “In reference to Centre’s notification dated August 13, 2021, and in pursuance of the authorisation given by the board of finance in 2014, duly approved by syndicate and senate, the competent authority has approved to enhance the dearness allowance from existing rate of 164% to 189% of the pay with effect from July 1, 2021, for the university employees,” it states.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com

