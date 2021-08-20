STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Destructive, terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi

His remarks come in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Published: 20th August 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 12:52 PM

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SOMNATH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that destructive forces and people who follow the ideology of creating empires through terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is not permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever.

He was speaking while virtually inaugurating a few projects of the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat.

"Somnath temple was destroyed many times, idols were desecrated many times and attempts were made to wipe out its existence. But it came up in its full glory after every destructive attack, which gives self-confidence to us," Modi said.

"Forces that strive for destruction and those who follow the ideology of creating empires out of terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is never permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever," he added.

It was true when the Somnath temple was being destroyed in the past and it is true even today, the PM said.

His remarks come in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Modi also said that India, which was at 65th position in 2013 in Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index, jumped to 34th position in 2019.

