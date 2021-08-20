STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Federalism being destroyed due to BJP's scant respect for states' rights, says Stalin

Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with DMK Parliamentary Party Leader T R Baalu, attended the meeting of 19 non-BJP political parties chaired by Sonia Gandhi virtually.

Published: 20th August 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday alleged that federalism was being "destroyed" in the country due to the "scant respect" BJP had for states' rights and called for opposition unity to take on the saffron organisation, as its chief M K Stalin attended a virtual meeting convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi today which deliberated on the subject.

Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with DMK Parliamentary Party Leader T R Baalu, attended the meeting of 19 non-BJP political parties chaired by Gandhi virtually, and also uploaded on his Twitter page, the joint statement of the opposition leaders, where they announced organising protests and demonstrations across the country from September 20 to 30, while urging the people to save India for a better tomorrow.

"Federalism is being destroyed due to the scant respect BJP has for states' rights and it is imperative that the opposition stands united at this hour. The recent Parliament session has witnessed our unity. It must grow stronger & DMK supports the joint statement in toto," Stalin said in the tweet.

After the meeting of the Opposition parties, where they stressed on unitedly moving forward to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the leaders also put out a 11-point charter of demands before the Centre, which was also shared by Stalin on his Twitter handle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Sonia Gandhi Stalin Congress
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp