Maharashtra reports 4,365 COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths; Mumbai gets fresh vaccine stocks

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 4,365 new coronavirus cases and 105 deaths on Friday, while 6,384 patients recovered from the viral infection, a health department official said.

The state's infection tally thus rose to 64,15,935, while the death toll reached 1,35,672.

Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra did not record a single active COVID-19 case for the fifth day in a row.

As many as 6,384 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 62,21,305.

There are 55,454 active cases in Maharashtra.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.97 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent.

As many as 2,06,848 coronavirus tests were conducted since Thursday evening, pushing the total of tests conducted so far to 5,19,21,798.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 577 new infections, followed by Satara at 554.

Satara district also recorded the highest 17 deaths during the day.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,858 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 890 cases in the Kolhapur region.

The Nashik region reported 699 new cases, Mumbai 696, Latur 161, Aurangabad 29, Akola 18 and the Nagpur region recorded 14 new cases.

Of 105 deaths reported during the day, the highest 33 fatalities were reported from the Pune region, followed by 32 in Kolhapur and 12 in the Mumbai region.

Nashik and Latur regions reported 10 and five deaths, respectively.

Akola and Nagpur regions reported eight and five deaths, respectively, while no death was reported in the entire Aurangabad division.

Mumbai city reported 319 new cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 201 infections and one fresh fatality.

Among 55,454 patients currently under treatment in the state, Pune district accounts for the highest 12,558.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,15,935, New cases 4,365, Death toll 1,35,672, New deaths 105, Recoveries 62,21,305, Active cases 55,454, Total tests conducted so far 5,19,21,798.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said the vaccination drive against COVID-19 will resume at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai from Saturday as fresh stock of over 1.6 lakh doses had arrived.

In a statement issued on Friday, the BMC said 1,60,240 vaccine doses arrived here on Thursday night, comprising 1.5 lakh Covishield and 10,240 Covaxin vaccines.

The civic body had suspended the inoculation drive for two days on Thursday and Friday after centres run by the civic body as well as the state government ran out of doses.

It had to suspend the drive on July 8 and 9 as well due to the same reason.

As per the BMC, 82,43,789 people have been administered vaccines in the metropolis so far, with 20,83,893 beneficiaries getting the second dose as well.

Presently, there are 438 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, of which 296 are operated by the BMC, 19 by the state government and 123 by private entities.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the authorities in Pune have decided to complete administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, following which the first jabs will be given to citizens.

The state government is taking efforts to get maximum number of vaccine doses for citizens, Pawar said, after holding a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Pune district.

Currently, there are 898 government-run vaccination centres and 440 private ones in the district, he said.

"Many are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine. According to experts, if the second dose is given late, its effect won't last for long. Hence, we have decided to first complete giving the second vaccine doses. Once that is completed, the first doses will be administered," said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister for the district.

The district administration has approached private hospitals, where some vaccine doses are remaining and some of these doses will expire soon, he said.

"Private hospitals who have excess doses that might expire soon have expressed interest in sharing them with the government, and once fresh stock arrives, we will replace vaccines at private facilities," Pawar said.

Pune city has recorded a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent and death rate of 2.3 per cent, while the positivity rate in Pimpri-Chinchwad was 3.1 and the death rate stood at 1.4 per cent, he said.

Pune rural has the highest positivity rate at 3.9 per cent, while the death rate is at 1.2 per cent, he added.

The deputy chief minister further said that the district administration had contacted the Serum Institute of India seeking extra vaccine doses for Pune.

"As the company is based in Pune, they also want to extend a helping hand. Once they release extra doses, the same will be administered to people living in slums," Pawar said.

While the state government is positive about the booster dose of vaccine, the priority right now is to complete vaccinating people with both doses of the vaccine.