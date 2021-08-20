STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Villager booked for forcing tribal man into bonded labour

The victim in the case, Kalu Dharma Pawar, died in July this year, nearly eight months after his son, a Class 8 student, was found dead near their village - Katkariwadi, an official said.

Published: 20th August 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bonded Labour

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

PALGHAR: Police have registered an offence against a man at Mokhada in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly forcing a tribal villager, who had borrowed Rs 500 from him, into bonded labour, an official said.

The victim in the case, Kalu Dharma Pawar, died in July this year, nearly eight months after his son, a Class 8 student, was found dead near their village - Katkariwadi, he said.

Police said Pawar had borrowed Rs 500 from the accused, Ramdas Ambu Korde, as he did not have money to perform the final rites of his son, who died in November last year.

The case against Korde was registered based on the complaint filed by Pawar's 40-year-old widow recently.

Mokhada police station's assistant inspector Satish Gawai said the accused has not been arrested so far and Jawhar deputy superintendent of police was probing the case.

In her complaint, Pawar's widow said that her husband died on July 29 this year.

Months before that, her son had gone missing a few days prior to Diwali last year and his body was later found in a valley near the village.

Whether he committed suicide, fell accidentally or whether he was pushed by anyone is yet to be known.

As the family did not have money to buy a cloth to wrap the child's body for the final rites, her husband went to Korde and borrowed Rs 500 from him.

The accused asked the victim that instead of repaying the money he should work on his farm and also take the cattle for grazing, the complaint said.

As decided, after performing the last rites of his son, Pawar started working at Korde's house, but his wages were not fixed.

Korde used to give him one bhakri (unleavened bread made of jowar, bajra or other flour) every morning, and he would then be given a meal at night, but nothing for lunch, she said in the complaint.

Whenever Pawar asked for wages, Korde would abuse him and threaten him of dire consequences, police said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, Mokhada police have filed the case against Korde under sections of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, and under IPC section 374 (unlawful compulsory labour), Gawai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra bonded labour bonded labour
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp