STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Main perpetrators of Narendra Dabholkar murder still not arrested, says family

Meanwhile, according to the prosecution in the case, arguments over framing of charges are likely to start in a Pune court from Friday.

Published: 20th August 2021 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar

Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Eight years after noted rationalist Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead here, his family on Thursday said the "main perpetrators" are still out of the reach of law and the CBI should arrest them and complete the probe.

Meanwhile, according to the prosecution in the case, arguments over framing of charges are likely to start in a Pune court from Friday.

"Tomorrow, arguments on framing of charges from both prosecution and defence are likely to start in the case. We have already filed draft chargest," said advocate Prakash Suryavanshi, special public prosecutor in the case representing the CBI.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pending bail applications of some of the accused, the process of framing of charges could not start so far, he said.

Defence lawyer Virendra Ichalkaranjikar said the defence would also submit their arguments before the trial court.

Framing of charges against the accused will pave the way for start of trial in the 2013 case.

So far, the CBI has made eight arrests in the case and of them five accused - Virendrasinh Tawde, Sharad Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, Vikram Bhave and Sanjeev Punalekar - have already been charge-sheeted.

Kalaskar and Andure have been named by the CBI as "shooters" who attacked and killed the 67-year-old anti-superstition activist while he was on a morning walk on August 20, 2013.

Punalekar, an advocate, has been accused of advising Kalaskar to destroy the firearms used in the crime.

Bhave and Punalekar are among five accused who are currently out on bail.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Hamid Dabholkar, son of the slain anti-superstition crusader, said the CBI should complete the probe by arresting the "main perpetrators".

"The CBI should find out the real perpetrators who were involved in the killing of Dr Dabholkar. Till the real culprits are brought to justice, danger to other rationalists, authors, activists and journalists will persist," he said.

Meanwhile, members of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), founded by Narendra Dabholkar, on Thursday evening lit candles on the Omkareshwar bridge where the rationalist was shot dead.

Hamid Dabholkar said MANS members would submit memorandums at various district collectorates seeking the arrest of the "real perpetrators".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Dabholkar CBI
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp