NTCA seeks 'factual report' over alleged illegal construction in Corbett

The National Tiger Conservation Authority asked the forest department to submit the report after a legal notice was sent by a lawyer.

Published: 20th August 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Corbett

The alleged construction of four bridges and 'high wall' is within Kalagarh and Pakhro area of the reserve near Kalagarh Forest Rest House. 

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has sought factual status report from Uttarakhand state forest department over allegations of illegal tree felling and construction of bridges, roads inside Corbett Tiger Reserve. 

The NTCA asked the department to submit the report after a legal notice was sent by a lawyer pertaining the issue. 

Gaurav Kumar Bansal who sent the notice said, "Some forest officers are using state exchequer, public for this illegal construction in the Corbett Tiger Reserve. It is a criminal act. I hope that the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand will take cognizance of this and as such will initiate action in this regard."

Bansal in his notice to the member secretary of the NTCA, in which he has also attached the pictures, alleged that all the material needed for the said construction except cement is being sourced from the Corbett National Park "resulting into illegal mining of the natural resources and the same is causing irreparable  and irreversible loss and damage to the rich biological diversity of the  Corbett landscape". 

The notice states illegal construction of bridges and walls in the tiger reserve which shall not only disturb whole ecology of the reserve but is also against the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act and Forest Conservation Act.

The notice dated August 11, 2021 further added, "That said illegal construction of BRIDGES and WALL by way of felling the trees and shrubs within the Corbett Tiger Reserve by Uttarakhand Forest Department is nothing but unsustainable use of Corbett Landscape which is not only capable of damaging the ecology of the Tiger Reserve but shall also cause harm to the pristine biological diversity of the Corbett National Park."

The alleged construction of four bridges and 'high wall' is within Kalagarh and Pakhro area of the reserve near Kalagarh Forest Rest House. 
 

National Tiger Conservation Authority
