STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind grants assent to OBC Bill

As per the Act, every State or Union territory may, by law, prepare and maintain, for its own purposes, a list of socially and educationally backward classes.

Published: 20th August 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on August 18, 2021, granted assent to the Constitution (105th Amendment) Act, 2021, which empowers states to identify and specify the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC).

The Constitution (105th) Bill 2021 was passed by the Parliament on August 11, 2021.

The Gazette of India, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Act would amend article 338B of the Constitution, in clause (9), and would insert a provision of: "Provided that nothing in this clause shall apply for the purposes of clause (3) of article 342A."

In article 342A of the Constitution, for the words "the socially and educationally backward classes which shall for the purposes of this Constitution", the words "the socially and educationally backward classes in the Central List which shall for the purposes of the Central Government" will be substituted, and the expression "Central List" meaning the list of socially and educationally backward classes prepared and maintained by and for the Central Government should be inserted.

As per the Act, every State or Union territory may, by law, prepare and maintain, for its own purposes, a list of socially and educationally backward classes, entries in which may be different from the Central List.

"In article 366 of the Constitution, for clause (26C), the following clause shall be substituted, namely:-- '(26C) "socially and educationally backward classes" means such backward classes as are so deemed under Article 342A for the purposes of the Central Government or the State or Union territory, as the case may be," the Gazette read.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in the Maratha quota case struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President of India Ram Nath Kovind Constitution 105th Amendment Act 2021 Gazette of India OBC Bill Socially and Educationally Backward Class SEBC
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp