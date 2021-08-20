Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Muharram gathering in MP, six arrested

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised at a Muharram gathering in Geeta Colony of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday night.

With Hindu religious leaders demanding action against the culprits for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans, the Jiwaji Ganj police in Ujjain booked at least 10 youths who were seen raising the slogans in a video that went viral.

"So far 10 persons (aged between 20 and 25 years) have been booked u/s 124A (sedition) and 153B (imputation, assertion prejudicial to national integration). Out of 10, only six have been arrested. We are in the process of identifying others who could have been involved in the incident," additional SP (ASP-Ujjain) Amrendra Singh said on Friday.

The incident drew sharp reactions from the right-wing outfits and their leaders.

Hindu seer and the Mahamandaleshwar of Awahan Akshra, Acharya Shekhar (Atuleshanand Saraswati), while welcoming the action by Ujjain police against those involved in the alleged incident, demanded capital punishment for such anti-social and anti-national elements.

He said that the incident has happened just a few days after Afghanistan was captured by the Taliban.

As per police sources, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised at Geeta Colony during a Muharram gathering near the place where a Tazia was kept.

