Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Sidhu, sets up panel for coordination ahead of assembly polls

The two leaders also decided that all cabinet ministers must be be available at Punjab Congress Bhawan on rotation every day to address the public grievances.

Published: 20th August 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 12:44 PM

Amarinder singh, navjot singh sidhu

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and state unit president Navjot Sidhu at an official meeting on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday agrees to set up a 10-member 'Strategic Policy Group' for better coordination between the ruling party and the state government. 

In a move that struck a reconciliatory chord ahead of the crucial assembly elections, the two also ruled that all cabinet ministers must be be available at Punjab Congress Bhawan on rotation every day to address the public grievances.

One minister each will be available at the Congress Bhawan from Monday for three hours (11 am to  2 pm). In case, a minister is unable to make it, he or she will have to arrange a substitute. The arrangement will be in place five days in a week, from Monday to Friday, said Amarinder, adding that this will help in better coordination between his government and party functionaries in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections. 

Sidhu along with working president Kuljit Singh Nagra and newly appointed General Secretary (Organization) Pargat Singh called on Amarinder to discuss related issues and steps to strengthen party-government coordination. It was his second visit after becoming the party president.

In the Friday meeting, it was also decided to expeite the implementation of various government programmes and reform initiatives.

Headed by the chief minister, the Group will have Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary as members, along with Sidhu, the four party working presidents; Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel, besides Pargat Singh.

The group will hold weekly meetings, in consultation with other ministers, experts as may be required. It will discuss and review the progress of the various state government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the same.

AICC general secretary and in-charge of Punjab Affairs Harish Rawat is also expected to reach here next week.

