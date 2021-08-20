STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab: Two-time MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu quits BJP over farm laws issue

Nannu had won from Ferozepur city twice as BJP candidate in 2002 and 2007.

Published: 20th August 2021 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: Two-time Ferozepur MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu on Thursday quit the BJP, citing the death of farmers during the agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

Nannu had won from Ferozepur city twice as BJP candidate in 2002 and 2007.

He lost to Congress' Parminder Singh Pinky in 2012 and 2017.

Addressing the media at his residence, Nannu said due to the death of several farmers during the ongoing agitation against the farm laws, his supporters were upset and forced him to take some decision ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Refuting speculations of joining the Shiromani Akali Dal, Nannu said he is not going to join any party right now.

"I will only follow what my workers say," he added.

Earlier, Anil Sareen, Punjab BJP spokesperson, had come to persuade Nannu.

Sareen had a closed-door meeting with him.

However, Nannu did not budge and resigned from the party.

Nannu alleged state BJP president Ashwani Sharma should be held responsible for the present scenario.

"The top leadership of Punjab did not present the right picture to the central high command. Since the time the agri laws were passed, I was the first one who opposed those bills," said Nannu, adding that in few states these are beneficial while in states like Punjab, these are destructive.

In an emotional tone, Nannu said his father had joined the saffron outfit 54 years ago in the presence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier, Nannu had released a press note, in which he thanked his supporters for their unflinching love and support.

Nannu said though his supporters always stood by him like a rock but due to betrayal of some fellow BJP leaders, he could not win for the third consecutive time.

