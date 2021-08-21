STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 Islamic clerics, MBBS student among 14 arrested in Assam for supporting Taliban

DIG (BTAD) Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.

Published: 21st August 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:41 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police arrested 14 people, including an MBBS student, for supporting the Taliban through social media.

The persons were arrested from Kamrup, Darrang, Barpeta, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Cachar, Karimganj, South Salmara, Goalpara, and Hojai districts.

The police said the accused had posted “adverse/objectionable” comments on social media supporting the Taliban. They were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Information Technology Act, and CrPC.

The arrests were made since Friday night. Special Director General of Police GP Singh confirmed one of the persons arrested is an MBBS student. Three others are Islamic clerics.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Violet Baruah tweeted: "#assampolice are taking stern legal action against pro #Taliban comments in the social media platform that is harmful to the National Security. We’re registering criminal cases against such persons."

She appealed to the people to inform the police if they come across any objectionable posts on social media.

