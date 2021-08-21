3 Islamic clerics, MBBS student among 14 arrested in Assam for supporting Taliban

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police arrested 14 people, including an MBBS student, for supporting the Taliban through social media.

The persons were arrested from Kamrup, Darrang, Barpeta, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Cachar, Karimganj, South Salmara, Goalpara, and Hojai districts.

The police said the accused had posted “adverse/objectionable” comments on social media supporting the Taliban. They were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Information Technology Act, and CrPC.

#assampolice are taking stern legal action against pro #Taliban comments in the social media platform that are harmful to the National Security. We’re registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice — Violet Baruah IPS (@violet_baruah) August 21, 2021

The arrests were made since Friday night. Special Director General of Police GP Singh confirmed one of the persons arrested is an MBBS student. Three others are Islamic clerics.

ALSO READ | Sedition case against Samajwadi Party MP, two others over pro-Taliban remarks

Special Director General of Police GP Singh confirmed one of the persons arrested is an MBBS student. Three others are Islamic clerics.

@assampolice has arrested 14 persons for social media posts regarding Taliban activities that have attracted provisions of law of the land.People are advised to be careful in posts/likes etc on social media platforms to avoid penal action @CMOfficeAssam @DGPAssamPolice @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/iQaKTXP74x — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 21, 2021

Deputy Inspector General of Police Violet Baruah tweeted: "#assampolice are taking stern legal action against pro #Taliban comments in the social media platform that is harmful to the National Security. We’re registering criminal cases against such persons."

She appealed to the people to inform the police if they come across any objectionable posts on social media.