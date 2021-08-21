STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Barla voiced North Bengal people's concerns, should not be tagged separatist: Dilip Ghosh

Maintaining that the BJP does not support division of Bengal, Ghosh, however, said that Barla, as people's representative in Alipurduar, was simply putting forth their demand for the state's bifurcati

Published: 21st August 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Defending its Alipurduar MP John Barla, the West Bengal BJP on Saturday claimed that he had voiced local grievances over "lack of development" under the TMC government and should not be called a "separatist" for seeking a separate state of north Bengal.

The saffron party's state unit president, Dilip Ghosh, however, maintained that his organisation does not support division of Bengal.

Ghosh, during his visit to Jalpaiguri, said the Alipurduar MP "should not be labelled as a separatist for voicing people's grievances".

Barla, who was recently appointed as a union minister by the Narendra Modi government, had in June courted controversy as he sought a separate union territory comprising all north Bengal districts.

Ghosh had then asserted that the views of Barla were his own and the BJP was not in favour of it.

Defending the Alipurduar MP during the day, he said, "If the demand for a separate north Bengal or Junglemahal gathers steam, it is Mamata Banerjee who must bear the responsibility.

" Alleging that the TMC government did not do anything to bring about development in north Bengal or Junglemahal, he said, "Why do people from these areas have to move outside for proper education, job? Why is there no decent medical facility or educational institution?" Days after Barla had raised the demand for a separate territory of north Bengal, another BJP MP, Saumitra Khan, had sought statehood for Junglemahal -- comprising hilly forested areas of West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia districts and its adjacent regions.

Ghosh stated that "people have voted for Barla. He has to listen what they say, be mindful of their demand".

The senior BJP leader further said that the Mamata Banerjee government had kept the "longstanding demand for 'Gorkhaland' in Darjeeling alive and the GTA agreement that favoured the separatists had to be signed accordingly".

"When the GTA was signed why didn't you (critics of north Bengal UT demand) protest? Why no one batted an eyelid then? Only when the BJP is around, you make us, the party's leaders, punching bags. You call our MP a separatist," he added.

A tripartite agreement was signed in 2011 by the Centre, the West Bengal government and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, paving the way for setting up the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), an elected body for the Darjeeling hills.

Strongly reacting to Ghosh's latest comment, TMC state general Secretary Kunal Ghosh sought to know why the demand for a separate union territory was not raised during the assembly polls, "if that is what the people of north Bengal apparently wants".

"Why Dilipbabu or the other leaders of the party, including heavyweights from Delhi, did not speak on the same lines during their campaigns for assembly polls? Why this hypocrisy? "Had the BJP aired such views back then, voters of West Bengal would have been aware about its stance," the TMC spokesman added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Dilip Ghosh BJP John Barla
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp