STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Data leak case: No evidence against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, her lawyer tells HC

Shukla has challenged an FIR registered by Mumbai police against unidentified persons for alleged illegal phone tapping and leak of sensitive documents related to police transfers.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: There is not "a shred of evidence" against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in a data leak case and she had been victimized for doing her duty, her lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani told the Bombay High Court on Saturday.

Shukla, a former head of the Maharashtra state intelligence department (SID), has challenged an FIR registered by Mumbai police against unidentified persons for alleged illegal phone tapping and leak of sensitive documents related to police transfers.

The state government was acting in a "malafide" (malicious) way, senior advocate Jethmalani told a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar.

"There is not a shred of evidence against her. She has not committed any crime as alleged in the FIR. For arguments' sake, even if she has, it has been done for justice and in public interest," the lawyer said.

Senior advocate Darius Khambata, the state's lawyer, termed Jethmalani's charges as "reckless and frivolous".

The petition seeks to quash an FIR registered for leaking data without authorization and is not concerned with the phone tapping issue or the CBI probe into alleged corruption in transfer of police officers in Maharashtra, he said.

The court adjourned the hearing to September 4, asking the state government to file its reply to Shukla's petition.

Shukla, currently serving as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) south zone, was the head of the SID when the alleged tapping of phones took place.

The FIR was registered after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged corruption in police transfers citing a purported SID report on intercepted phone conversations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashmi Shukla Bombay High Court Data leak case
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp