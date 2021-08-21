STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JeM terrorist involved in killing BJP leader killed in J-K encounter

BJP leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita was killed in the firing by three terrorists in Tral Payeen on June 2.

Published: 21st August 2021 12:36 PM

Kashmir lockdown

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AWANTIPORA: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Wakeel Shah who was involved in the gunning down of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita this June was among three terrorists killed by security forces in an encounter at Nagbaeran Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Saturday, police said.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar, said, "JeM terrorist Wakeel Shah, involved in the killing of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita killed in today's encounter at Tral."

BJP leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita was killed in the firing by three terrorists in Tral Payeen on June 2. The attack on the Municipal Councillor took place when he was not accompanied by his two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

Meanwhile, two AK-47 rifles, one SLR and other warlike stores have been recovered from the three terrorists killed in the Tral encounter, according to the Defence PRO.

An encounter between terrorists and the security forces had broken out in the upper reaches of the forested area of Nagbaeran Tral this morning.

Jaish e Mohammed JeM Wakeel Shah Jammu Kashmir encounter death Kashmir Inspector General of Police Rakesh Pandita Tral Payeen
