STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya ministers, MLAs receive extortion notices days after police encounter of ex-militant

A probe has been initiated by the state police as a number of politicians got text messages on their mobile phones from the militant organisation 'demanding Rs 10 lakh and above as income tax'.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Saturday said that several ministers and MLAs in the state have received extortion notices from an outlawed organisation, days after the death of a former militant of the outfit in an encounter with policemen.

An investigation has been initiated by the state police as a number of politicians got text messages on their mobile phones from the militant organisation "demanding Rs 10 lakh and above as income tax", a senior officer said.

Violence had erupted in Mawlai and Jaiaw areas of Shillong following the death of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the former self-styled general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), in an encounter when the police raided his home in the early hours of August 13.

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during the raid in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state. "We are aware of the fact that ministers and MLAs have received these (extortion notices) and the matter is under investigation," Tynsong told PTI.

The police are probing the case, keeping in mind the safety and security of persons who have got the text messages through SMSes or Whatsapp, he said. Not only political leaders but several businessmen have also received the messages on their mobile phones from overseas, the police officer said.

"The demand was made in the name of income tax to the tune of Rs 10 lakh and above. Several politicians and businessmen have been asked to pay the amount as income tax to the HNLC," he said. According to the police, at least two persons, including a woman, were injured in an improvised explosive device blast by insurgents, which went off behind a busy marketplace here on August 10.

In an email to news organisations, the outlawed HNLC had claimed responsibility for the explosion ahead of the Independence Day celebration. Last month, the organisation had carried out another IED attack near quarters of the reserve police force personnel in East Jaintia Hills.

Earlier this year, the HNLC had also conducted an attack inside a cement plant in the district.

Thangkhiew's family members had lodged a complaint against two police officers - East Jaintia Hills district SP and East Khasi Hills district SP (Traffic) -- accusing them of being involved in the encounter killing.

The Meghalaya government has instituted a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Justice (retd) T Vaiphei, the chairperson of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission, into the encounter incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prestone Tynsong Meghalaya extortion threat Meghalaya militant death Meghalaya police encounter Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council Meghalaya ministers threat
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp