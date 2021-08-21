STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP records seven new coronavirus cases, state overhauls oxygen infrastructure

With 69,581 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,59,36,401.

oxygen cylinder bottling plant

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded seven new coronavirus cases which took the infection tally in the state to 7,92,096, a health department official said.

No fatality due to the pandemic was reported during the day, and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,515.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,493, leaving the state with 88 active cases.

As many as 4,00,49,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 3,96,151 shots given on Saturday, officials said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,096, New cases 7, Death toll 10,515 (no change), Total recovered 7,81,493, Active cases 88, Number of tests done so far 1,59,36,401.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said at least 190 oxygen generation plants, with a capacity to produce 221 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas, will be functional in the state by the end of September.

Chouhan made the statement while virtually inaugurating some of the oxygen plants in 10 hospitals, which can generate 5,500 litres of the life-saving gas per minute.

"Up until March, none of the government hospitals in the state had oxygen generation plants. However, at least 190 oxygen plants are being set up in the state, of which 68 plants have been completed and 65 are operational. All 190 plants with a capacity to generate 221 MT of oxygen will be functional by September end," the chief minister said.

With this, the state will become self-reliant in the production of medical oxygen, he said.

"During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we understood the importance of oxygen. Several lives were saved, as Madhya Pradesh and other states managed to get oxygen after a lot of efforts. The availability of tankers was a big problem," Chouhan said.

While the state government is committed and making all efforts to prevent the third wave of the pandemic, efforts are also being taken to tackle it, he said.

By September end, a total of 14,255 oxygen beds will be available in the state, the chief minister said, adding that other arrangements such as recruitment of health staff is also underway.

