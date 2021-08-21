STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIAB Hyderabad notified as central drugs lab for testing, batch release of Covid vaccines

Published: 21st August 2021 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R)

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) has been upgraded as Central Drugs Laboratory for Covid vaccine testing facility at Hyderabad, the Department of Biotechnology said on Saturday.

The DBT said the Centre has identified NIAB, Hyderabad and National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune, for upgrading as central drug laboratories.

"With support from PM CARES funds, the laboratory of the National Institute of animal Biotechnology (NIAB), has been upgraded as Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) for COVID-19 vaccine testing facility at Hyderabad.

"The facility at NIAB, Hyderabad, has now been notified as Central Drugs Laboratory for testing and release of COVID-19 vaccines vide. Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on August 17," the DBT said.

The facility at the NCCS, Pune has already been notified as Central Drugs Laboratory on June 28.

The two facilities are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month.

Considering that the facilities are located in proximity to the country's vaccine manufacturing hubs Pune and Hyderabad, logistics for vaccine manufacturing and supply are expected to be eased up.

"The generous support through PM-CARES Funds and the relentless efforts of the two institutes enabled the rapid up-gradation and setting up of the state-of-the-art, modern GLP compliant vaccine testing facilities and contribute to the national requirement. This would further strengthen the vaccine supply chain and boost the massive vaccination drive in India," the DBT added.

